Kremlin has warned on Wednesday that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine will aggravate the war in Ukraine even more
The Kremlin warned Wednesday that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the devastating 10-month war ignited by Russia's invasion, and Russia's defense minister called for expanding Moscow's military by at least 500,000 people.