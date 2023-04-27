Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelensky call amid Ukraine war, bats for 'achievement of Russia's goals'2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
The Kremlin said that it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer. However it said it still needed to achieve the aims of its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.
China's Xi Jinping held telephonic talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday - their first interaction since the conflict began more than a year ago. As the Ukraine war continues with no clear end in sight the move has been welcomed by Russia as well as the NATO bloc. However details remain sparse about China's next steps.
