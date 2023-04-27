Home / News / World /  Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelensky call amid Ukraine war, bats for 'achievement of Russia's goals'
Kremlin welcomes Xi-Zelensky call amid Ukraine war, bats for 'achievement of Russia's goals'

2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as they attend an official welcome ceremony at The Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2023. Chinese leader Xi Jinping's plan to send an envoy to Ukraine allows his government to deflect criticism of its support for Moscow and pursue a bigger role as a diplomatic force, but Xi faces daunting obstacles if he is serious about trying to help end the 14-month-old war.(Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)Premium
The Kremlin said that it welcomed anything that could bring the end of the Ukraine conflict closer. However it said it still needed to achieve the aims of its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

China's Xi Jinping held telephonic talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday - their first interaction since the conflict began more than a year ago.  As the Ukraine war continues with no clear end in sight the move has been welcomed by Russia as well as the NATO bloc. However details remain sparse about China's next steps.

"We are ready to welcome anything that can bring forward the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia's goals. As for the very fact of communication, this is the sovereign matter of these countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to official accounts Xi told his Ukrainian counterpart that negotiations were “the only viable way out" of the ongoing crisis. Meanwhile Zelensky dubbed the interaction ‘a productive hour-long conversation’.

China always stands on the side of peace and its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace….Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out for the Ukraine crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war," the state-owned Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

Chinese officials have however remained tight-lipped about what comes next. It remains unclear when a Chinese envoy will visit Ukraine or whether Beijing would support any effort by Russia to keep seized territory.

“I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," the Ukrainian leader tweeted.

Zelensky also reiterated Ukraine's long-held view that there could be no peace unless Russia returns the land gained during the current invasion as well as exiting Crimea which it seized in 2014.

Meanwhile the Kremlin has welcomed what it dubbed attempts to 'bring forward' an end to the Ukraine conflict. Following the call, Russia said that it welcomed any attempt to end the Ukrainian conflict on Moscow's terms.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also "welcomed" the call while adding that this did not change the fact that China had still not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

