Krish Arora, a 10-year-old twin from Hounslow, West London, has been described as a genius, excelling in a range of fields from mathematics to music. Recently, he scored an impressive 162 on an IQ test, surpassing the score of his 'hero,' Albert Einstein, by two points. His exceptional abilities have earned him a spot in Mensa, a society known for its intellectual stimulation and social connections.

In a report by metro.co.uk, Krish’s remarkable achievements extend beyond his IQ score. He aced all his 11-plus exams, including securing a perfect score in mathematics, and will be joining the prestigious Queen Elizabeth’s School in September.

Krish Arora described the 11-plus exams as “too easy” and expressed his desire for more challenges, noting that primary school was “boring” and that he enjoyed doing algebra instead of the standard curriculum of multiplication and sentence writing.

Krish's talents are not limited to academics. He has a passion for chess, where he regularly beats his mentor. His parents hired him a chess teacher, but Krish is often the one teaching others. His father, Nischal, shared, “He usually beats his teacher. He’s going to start competing in chess tournaments soon.”

Also Read | Discover nature escapes in heart of city: Check top 5 urban trails in Asia

Krish’s musical abilities are equally impressive. Within just two years, he mastered the piano, achieving grade 7. He was featured on the Trinity College of Music’s ‘hall of fame’ after completing four grades in just six months. Not only does Krish play from memory, but he has also won musical competitions in West London against older contestants.

In his free time, Krish enjoys completing crosswords and puzzles. He’s a fan of the TV show Young Sheldon and continues to impress with his intellectual pursuits. His mother, Mauli Arora, noted that Krish has always been engaged in stimulating activities for his mind. She recalled, “When he was in year three, he got sent home with the curriculum for the entire year – he finished it in a day.” His parents noticed his exceptional abilities from a young age, with his mother recalling, “At the age of four, he sat with me for three hours and completed an entire maths book. He was doing decimal divisions at the age of four.”