Kurdish Militants Begin Disarming After 40-Year War With Turkey

The Kurdish militant group PKK will begin laying down its arms on Friday, marking the start of a disarmament process aimed at ending one of the Middle East’s longest-running insurgencies.

A group of fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party will hand over its weapons at a ceremony in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region attended by observers from Turkey, Iraq’s central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, according to the Hurriyet daily.

The handover will be the first concrete step toward disarmament since the PKK’s May announcement that it would disband, ending four decades of conflict with the Turkish state and easing security concerns in the region.

Peace could also boost Turkey’s economy, with policymakers saying that the conflict has cost the country around $1.8 trillion including lost opportunities due to military spending.

It remains unclear whether all armed PKK factions will participate in the process. Turkey’s government has called for it take no longer than five months.

In a video message released Wednesday, the PKK’s imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan described the handover as “transition from the phase of armed conflict to the phase of democratic politics and law.” He has been serving a life sentence in solitary confinement on the prison island of Imrali since 1999.

The group, which first took up arms in 1984 seeking Kurdish autonomy, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union. The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, with violence at times spilling into neighboring Iraq, Syria and Iran.

