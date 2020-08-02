Subscribe
Home >News >world >Kuwait bans commercial flights from 31 countries including India over Covid-19
Travellers arrive at Kuwait international Airport,

Kuwait bans commercial flights from 31 countries including India over Covid-19

1 min read . 05:26 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Countries on the barred list include India, Iran, China, Brazil, Lebanon, Spain, Singapore, Egypt and Sri Lanka
  • Kuwait airport resumed commercial flights on Saturday as part of a phased re-opening

Kuwait suspended commercial flights from 31 countries on the advice of health authorities, just as the Gulf state re-opened its airport to such operations.

While other flights will resume, countries on the barred list include India, Iran, China, Brazil, Lebanon, Spain, Singapore, Egypt and Sri Lanka, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The airport resumed commercial flights on Saturday as part of a phased re-opening after a five-month suspension when the country imposed measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. It plans to reach full capacity by mid-2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

