Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of coronavirus restriction

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of coronavirus restriction1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 06:36 AM IST
Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home
CAIRO : Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.
Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.
