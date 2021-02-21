Subscribe
Home >News >World >Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of coronavirus restriction
Medical staff stand ready at the Kuwait vaccination center for COVID-19 at the International Fairgrounds in Kuwait City.

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of coronavirus restriction

1 min read . 06:36 AM IST Reuters

Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home

CAIRO : Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.

Citizens are still allowed to enter but they must spend a week in quarantine at a hotel and another week at home.

