Kuwait Building fire: Who is KG Abraham, owner of building engulfed in blaze claiming 49 lives?

Kuwait Building fire: Around 40 Indians were killed and over 50 injured in a devastating fire that broke out at dawn in a building housing around 195 migrant workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area.

As reported by PTI citing officials, the total number of people killed in the Al-Mangaf building is 49 and 42 of them are Indians; the remaining ones are Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

Who owns the Kuwait building? KG Abraham, a prominent businessman from Thiruvalla, Kerala, is a partner and managing director of the NBTC group, which owns the Kuwait building that was razed in a fire, as reported by News Nine.

Moreover, NBTC is Kuwait's largest construction group. Abraham, also known as KGA, is the founder and chairman of the KGA Group, established in Kuwait since 1977, operating primarily in oil and allied industries under the name “Naser M Al Baddah & Partner Gen. Trading. & Contracting. Co. W.L.L.” (NBTC). The group's activities extend across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent, encompassing turnkey projects, engineering, construction, contracting, marketing, and educational endeavours, the report stated.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh embarks on Kuwait Meanwhile, before leaving for Kuwait to oversee the assistance of Indians injured in the devastating fire and to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said that some of the bodies had been charred beyond recognition, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI at the Delhi Airport before flying for Kuwait, the MoS said, “We had a meeting last evening with the Prime Minister, that is the last update we have about this very sad tragedy... The rest of the situation will be clear the moment we reach there.”

He says, "The incident in Kuwait is unfortunate. All of us including the PM are very concerned. I am going there and see the situation. People from…

On being asked about the plan of repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost lives, he said, "The situation is that the victims are mostly burn victims and some of the bodies have been charred beyond recognition. So a DNA test is underway to identify the victims."

“An Air Force plane is on standby. As soon as the bodies are identified, the kin will be informed and our Air Force plane will bring the bodies back...” the MoS said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident. He also extended his best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured and assured them of all possible assistance from the Indian government.

Moreover, the Embassy has set up a helpline at 965-65505246 (available for both WhatsApp and regular calls) for family members seeking assistance. This helpline disseminates regular updates.

Following the news of the fire incident in Kuwait, Prime Minister Modi convened a review meeting and declared an ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the families of deceased Indian nationals.