Kuwait building fire: At least 41 people died when a fire swept through a building that housed workers in Kuwait early Wednesday, and officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations. Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah confirmed the toll and ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site, local media reported. “We will address the issue of labor overcrowding," he said. "I’m now going to see what violations were committed here and I will deal with the owner of the property." Local media said scores of workers were living in the building in the southern Mangaf district, without giving their nationality. Col. Sayed Hassan al-Mousawi, head of the firefighters' Accident Investigation Department, said there were dozens of casualties and that the final death toll may be higher. Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, has a large community of migrant workers who far outnumber the local population. The nation of some 4.2 million people is slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey but has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Kuwait Building Fire Live: PM Modi to chair meeting; MEA says, ‘immediate action will be taken…’ On Kuwait fire incident, MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh says, "PM Modi has called us for a meeting and after the meeting we will visit Kuwait. An immediate action will be taken..."

Kuwait Building Fire Live: ‘Shocked and saddened,’ Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences Taking to X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences.



He says, “Shocked and saddened by the horrific news of the death of more than 40 Indians in a fire in Kuwait City. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families, and I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. The condition of our workers in the Middle East is a serious matter of concern. The Government of India, working alongside its counterparts, must prioritise the safety of our citizens and ensure dignified living standards."

Kuwait Building Fire Live: ‘It is being ascertained if Tamils were among those killed’ It is being ascertained if Tamils were among those killed in Kuwait fire, Tamil Nadu government informs

Kuwait Building Fire Live: How the fire started? The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, officials said, adding that the building reportedly had nearly 200 people living in it, who are workers of the same company. Director General of the Forensic Department Maj Gen Eid Al-Owaihan said the death toll has exceeded 35, with four injured individuals succumbing to their injuries at the hospitals, English language daily Arab Times reported. He said that the majority of the deceased were Indian nationals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and north Indian states. Their ages ranged between 20 and 50 years, the paper added.

Kuwait Building Fire Live: ‘Assist victims of fire tragedy,’ Congress urges MEA The Congress on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives, including of several Indians, in a major building fire in Kuwait and urged the external affairs ministry to provide all possible assistance to the Indian victims and their families. Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major building fire in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The building reportedly housed nearly 160 people, who are workers of the same company. In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Anguished by terrible tragedy in Kuwait, where several Indian labourers have lost their lives and many are said to be injured. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured." "We sincerely urge the External Affairs Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families," he said.

Kuwait building fire live: Indian Embassy in Kuwait releases helpline numbers. Check here Indian Embassy helpline number (+965-65505246) may be reached over by phone, whatsapp as well as whatsapp messages.

Kuwait building fire live: Kirti Vardhan Singh urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in a devastating fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed. Singh is leaving for Kuwait at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over 40 people, majority of Indians, were killed in the fire in a building housing labourers in southern Kuwait and the number of deceased is expected to go up, officials said. "As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

