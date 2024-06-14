Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Kuwait Fire LIVE Updates: Mortal remains of Indians killed in building fire handed over to their families

3 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Livemint

Kuwait Fire LIVE Updates: A specialized Indian Air Force plane carrying the mortal remains of Indian nationals affected by the Kuwait fire incident landed at Cochin International Airport on Friday. Get all the live updates here on Mint.

Kuwait Fire LIVE Updates: Kochi: Kerala Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran with others looks at the arrangements being made at the Cochin International Airport before the arrival of a special IAF flight carrying the mortal remains of victims of the recent Kuwait fire, in Kochi, Friday, June 14, 2024. The special flight carrying the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven Tamil Nadu natives, and one Karnataka resident is expected to reach the airport around 10.30 am, Deputy Inspector General, Ernakulam Range, Putta Vimaladitya told the media. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Kuwait Fire LIVE Updates: A specialized Indian Air Force plane transporting the mortal remains of Indian nationals affected by the Kuwait fire incident landed at Cochin International Airport.

Union Minister of State VK Singh, who promptly travelled to Kuwait on Thursday, accompanied the bodies on the flight.

At least 45 Indians died in the massive fire that broke out in a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on 12 June. This includes 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab and West Bengal.

Kuwaiti authorities completed DNA testing on the deceased before handing over their remains to Indian officials for repatriation.

According to the Kuwaiti Fire Force, the tragic fire was attributed to an electrical circuit malfunction, as stated in a press release following an investigation of the incident site, as reported by Kuwaiti news agency KUNA.

Authorities confirmed the identities of 45 Indian and three Filipino victims of the fire, which engulfed the Al-Mangaf building in the Al-Ahmadi governorate. The blaze, first reported to authorities at 4:30 am on Wednesday, resulted in numerous fatalities primarily due to smoke inhalation, with reports indicating it originated in a kitchen.

Get all the Kuwait Fire LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.

14 Jun 2024, 12:44:11 PM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: ‘Hospital authorities are taking exceptionally good care of injured,’ says MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh

Kuwait fire tragedy: "Our embassy staff there (Kuwait) is constantly monitoring all the injured people in the hospital. We went there yesterday, visited every single person who was admitted in the five hospitals. I am happy to tell you that by God's grace most of them will be discharged in two-three days. The hospital authorities are taking exceptionally good care of them. We met the minister for interior of Kuwait, and he assured that this kind of an incident will never happen again. They are very sensitive about it, concerned about it. The Kuwaiti authorities are very sad about the incident, and they have ensured us that they will take all steps so that these kinds of unfortunate incidents are not repeated again," says Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh

14 Jun 2024, 12:36:03 PM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: Mortal remains of the victims handed over to their families

Mortal remains of the victims of the fire incident in Kuwait, being loaded into dedicated ambulances to be taken to their native places from the Cochin International Airport.

14 Jun 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: Mortal remains of the victims of the fire incident in Kuwait, handed over to their families | WATCH

Mortal remains of the victims of the fire incident in Kuwait, handed over to their families at Cochin International Airport.

14 Jun 2024, 12:22:39 PM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other leaders pay homage to the mortal remains of the victims | WATCH

Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other leaders pay homage to the mortal remains of the victims of the fire incident in Kuwait, at Cochin International Airport.

14 Jun 2024, 12:02:27 PM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: ‘We have some known person there..,’ says brother of victim died in fire incident | WATCH

Kuwait fire tragedy: “We have some known person there. We got the information from them. Later, we checked the news. Yesterday, we got the confirmation," says Vikas Singh, brother of one of the victims Praveen Madhav Singh. He was a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

14 Jun 2024, 11:56:09 AM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: ‘Complete solidarity with the affected families,’ says CPI leader D Raja

14 Jun 2024, 11:53:35 AM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: Mortal remains of Indian victims in fire incident arrive at Cochin International Airport | WATCH

The mortal remains of the Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait arrive at Cochin International Airport.

14 Jun 2024, 11:52:17 AM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: ‘I want to pay my heartfelt condolences to families..,’ says MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh | WATCH

MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh says "I want to pay my heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in this accident. It is a very tragic incident and we are all very sad about it. The moment our Govt got to know that this incident had taken place, PM Modi immediately convened a meeting and instructed us to reach Kuwait immediately and take all possible steps so that the mortal remains could be brought back as soon as possible. We reached Kuwait and PM Modi had already spoken to the authorities there, to the foreign minister there and to the Emir of Kuwait. I would like to thank to the authorities as they did everything possible, they took all possible measures and fully cooperated in having all the papers completed, identification was done in such a short time because normally this could have taken a week or at least ten days. On PM Modi's instructions, the authorities were very quick about it..."

14 Jun 2024, 11:39:32 AM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: 'We have lost our fellow brothers to this tragedy..,' says Kerala Congress MLA Chandy Oommen | WATCH

Ernakulam: On mortal remains of Kuwait fire incident victims to reach Kochi airport, Kerala Congress MLA Chandy Oommen says, "It is a tragedy...We have lost our fellow brothers to this tragedy. I hope the government of Kuwait will take the necessary action against the culprits and they will provide compensation to the bereaved families...The GoI has to take necessary action so that our people get accommodation in places where there is safety..."

14 Jun 2024, 11:34:21 AM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: ‘Not allowing Kerala Health Minister to travel to Kuwait to assist victims is political,’ says Kerala LoP VD Satheesan slams Centre | WATCH

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Friday slammed the Union government for "not giving clearance" for Kerala Health Minister Veena George to travel to Kuwait to coordinate assistance for the people from the state affected by the tragic fire mishap in the Gulf country.

"This is very unfortunate when an incident is taking place aboard; it is the duty of the state to send their representatives. When the state was trying to send the Kerala Health Minister, the central government did not provide clearance. This is very unfortunate, this is political and we are not in support of that," VD Satheesan told ANI.

14 Jun 2024, 11:25:47 AM IST

Kuwait Fire LIVE: Plane carrying bodies of Indians killed in Kuwait building fire lands in Kochi

A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying mortal remains of Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait arrived at the Cochin International Airport here on Friday.

Union Minister of State Singh VK Singh who rushed to Kuwait on Thursday is onboard the flight carrying the bodies.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who were present at the airport. (ANI)

