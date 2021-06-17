OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Kuwait to allow entry of fully vaccinated non-citizens from Aug 1

DUBAI : Kuwait will allow non-citizens to enter the country from Aug. 1 if they have been fully vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by the Gulf state, the government said on Thursday.

A PCR test must be taken before flying and another during seven days of home quarantine on arrival.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In decisions carried by state news agency KUNA, Kuwait's cabinet also announced that only citizens who have been fully vaccinated can leave the country from Aug. 1.

It also said that from June 27 only vaccinated people would be able to enter restaurants and cafes, health clubs, salons and large commercial spaces.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout