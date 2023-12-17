Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86; half-brother Prince Sheikh Mishaal named successor
Kuwait’s 86-year-old ruler Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has died after being admitted to hospital last month for an emergency health problem.
Kuwait’s 86-year-old ruler has died, state media reported.
In line with the constitution, the emir will be succeeded by his half brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, who’s already been handling most daily affairs of state.
(More details awaited)
