Kuwait's 86-year-old ruler has died, state media reported.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away Saturday, after being admitted to hospital last month for an emergency health problem. Even before assuming power in September 2020, Sheikh Nawaf was already thought to be in poor health and had made frequent trips abroad for treatment.

His death is unlikely to change Kuwait's oil strategy. The country is one of the world's biggest exporters of crude and a key member of OPEC, usually acting in lock-step with the cartel's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

In line with the constitution, the emir will be succeeded by his half brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, who's already been handling most daily affairs of state.

(More details awaited)

