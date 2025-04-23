Kyiv rejects US plan to recognise Crimea as Russian; Rubio cancels trip, London peace talks downgraded

Ukrainian officials on Tuesday firmly rejected a reported US proposal that would see Kyiv recognise Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea — a move that led to the downgrading of high-level peace talks in London and the abrupt cancellation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit.

“Ukraine is ready to negotiate — but not to surrender,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted on social media, reaffirming Kyiv’s refusal to cede any territory to Moscow as part of a peace deal.

Rubio cancels trip, US representation downgraded Rubio’s last-minute decision to pull out of the London meeting triggered the cancellation of a broader session involving foreign ministers from Ukraine, Britain, France, and Germany. The U.S. is now represented at the talks by Ukraine envoy General Keith Kellogg.

A US State Department official said Rubio spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy late Tuesday and expressed interest in rescheduling his trip after Wednesday’s “technical meetings.”

Trump pushes for May ceasefire deadline The diplomatic tensions come amid growing pressure from President Donald Trump, who warned over the weekend that the US could walk away from the peace effort if meaningful progress isn’t made.

“I hope Moscow and Kyiv will reach a deal this week to end the three-year war,” Trump said on Sunday, calling for a ceasefire by May.

Kyiv insists on ceasefire before territorial talks According to sources close to the discussions, a paper drafted by Ukraine on Tuesday insisted that territorial negotiations would not begin until “a full and unconditional ceasefire” is in place. This position reportedly diverged from what US representatives had previously discussed with Russian officials.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak, who arrived in London alongside the foreign and defense ministers, stated, “Despite everything, we will work for peace.”

Europe rejects key US proposals Ukraine’s rejection was echoed by European allies. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that European nations had communicated their “non-negotiable” positions to Washington.

Among the US proposals viewed as unacceptable were conditions for Ukraine to forgo NATO membership, accept Russia’s occupation of about 20% of Ukrainian territory, and begin easing sanctions on Moscow — terms that sources say would severely undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and Western unity.

Security proposals and points of contention The London talks were initially intended to bridge differences and move closer to a deal that could bring Russia to the table. One idea under discussion was creating a neutral security zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded positively, stating on Tuesday he would be open to partnering with the US to restart the plant safely.

However, proposals for lifting EU sanctions before negotiations conclude remain a major obstacle.

Witkoff heads to Moscow as US pursues parallel track While not present in London, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is continuing parallel diplomacy with Moscow and is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week, the White House confirmed.

Witkoff had previously presented a discussion paper in Paris proposing compromises from both Ukraine and Russia.