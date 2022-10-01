Ukraine refuses to negotiate after Russian annexation. Here's what Zelensky said

"We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop fighting and stop all hostilities... and return to the negotiating table," he added.
The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favour of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organizations did not recognize.
"The United States is imposing swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said in a statement.
"The United States condemns Russia's fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere," Biden said.
