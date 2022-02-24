Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv says anyone who can hold a weapon can join territorial defence forces1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday
KYIV : Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday said that anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the territorial defence forces, as the police said they would distribute weapons to veterans.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
