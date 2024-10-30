Kyiv Should Strike North Koreans If They Fight in Ukraine, Biden Says

Ukraine should strike North Korean troops if they enter the country to fight alongside Russia, President Joe Biden said, as officials warned the soldiers are expected to move closer to the front line over the next few weeks.

Asked if he was concerned about North Korean troops that are already inside Russia, Biden said, “I am concerned about it, yes.” A reporter then asked if Ukraine should strike back, and Biden responded, “If they go into Ukraine, yes.”

Major General Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said the US currently doesn’t have information to corroborate some news reports that North Korean troops are already in Ukraine.

The US believes North Korea has deployed 10,000 troops, several thousand of which are already moving toward Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are combating Russians, and that “a small number” are already there, Ryder said.

“The rest are training out in the east but we fully expect them to move in that direction at some point” and to be deployed in an infantry role, according to Ryder.

Ryder echoed recent comments by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Russia’s welcoming the untested troops from North Korea indicates that Moscow is facing a “dire situation” with its manpower and its ability to sustain personnel requirements for its operations.

The arrival of the North Korean troops was discussed by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of President of Ukraine, at the White House on Tuesday, according to a US official who asked not to be identified confirming the private discussion.

Sullivan made clear that the United States is committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and will continue to surge security assistance to Ukraine, according to the official. Sullivan and Yermak also agreed to continue to consult closely on how to respond alongside other partners to the developments.

