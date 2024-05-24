The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on May 24 has shared new update for the Indian medical students. The Embassy took to social media and said that it is working with Medical Universities in the region to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns. The embassy also added that the situation in Bishkek continues to remains calm.

In a post on X, it wrote, “Situation in Bishkek continues to remain calm. However, upon request of Indian medical students, the Embassy is working with Medical Universities in the Kyrgyz Republic to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns."

“Students should contact their respective Medical Universities in this regard. In case of any issue, the Embassy can be reached on the helpline numbers 0555710041, 0555005538," the Embassy added.

In Bishkek, violent clashes had broken out among student groups, with reports indicated the use of batons by attackers. International students, including Indians, were wounded after attackers forcibly entered hostel rooms.

Every year a large number of Indian students join medical and other universities in Kyrgyzstan for further studies. At the moment, about 17,000 Indian students are in the country spread across many cities but most of them are in Bishkek.

Earlier on May 23, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal with no restrictions on any movement. However, the family members have been demanding the government to bring their children back to the country.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Shivani Tamboli's father said, This incident happened on May 18. There was a lot of panic atmosphere at that time and since the army and police forces have also arrived in Bishkek, so now the atmosphere is not like before. Students have been asked not to go out. The college management is delivering food and water to the hostels and now the classes have been asked to be taken online and students have been asked to go back to India.

Ayesha Shirin Roy, 4th year MBBS student is stuck in Kyrgyzstan amid the violence. Her Aunt, Susanna told ANI, "My niece lives there. She is a fourth-year MBBS student. She is caught up in the prevailing violence and riots and is spending anxious days. Earlier, we would often stay in touch with her over the phone. However, after the prevailing cycle of violence erupted, we spoke last night but there has been no contact since 5 in the morning."

(With inputs from ANI)

