Kyrgyzstan Violence: Embassy shares THIS new update for Indian medical students. Details here
At the moment, about 17,000 Indian students are in the country spread across many cities but most of them are in Bishkek, according to Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan press release.
The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on May 24 has shared new update for the Indian medical students. The Embassy took to social media and said that it is working with Medical Universities in the region to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns. The embassy also added that the situation in Bishkek continues to remains calm.