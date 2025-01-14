L.A. officials fear more fires as crews prepare for extreme winds

President Biden said Monday he had activated 500 U.S. Marines to stand by to help with search-and-rescue efforts, airlift support and the distribution of food and water. “I want to be clear. We’re not waiting until those fires are over to start helping the victims," he said during a briefing in the Oval Office. He also said people who were affected by the fires would receive a one-time payment of $770 so they could purchase items such as water, baby formula and prescriptions.