Labcorp predicts COVID testing sales may fall up to 90% in 2023

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 07:24 PM IST Reuters
File: A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)

The forecast echoes the fortune of other COVID product makers such as Abbott Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics , which have seen their revenues from tests slump with a decline in cases.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings on Thursday predicted that COVID testing sales could fall by up to 90% this year after nearly two years of a boost to its diagnostics unit during the pandemic.

However, Labcorp's forecast is steeper than that of its closest rival Quest, which sees COVID sales declining by as much as 88% this year.

For the fourth quarter, the laboratory operator's sales declined about 9% to $3.67 billion and missed estimates of $3.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, it beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, helped by growth in sales in the company's base business, which excludes COVID-19 testing.

Excluding items, Labcorp reported a profit of $4.14 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts' estimates of $4.10.

The North Carolina-based company forecast an adjusted profit for 2023 in the range of $16 to $18 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $17.65. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

