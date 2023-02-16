Labcorp predicts COVID testing sales may fall up to 90% in 2023
The forecast echoes the fortune of other COVID product makers such as Abbott Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics , which have seen their revenues from tests slump with a decline in cases.
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings on Thursday predicted that COVID testing sales could fall by up to 90% this year after nearly two years of a boost to its diagnostics unit during the pandemic.
