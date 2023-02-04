The Bank of England has informed that increasing Brightons quitting work has become a dead weight on the economy at a time, when the country is witnessing a recession. Predictions have projected a rather bleak future for the British economy with little to no hope of growth even when the downturn is over.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that Britain will be the only major economy plunging into recession this year.

Bank of England hiked interest rates to their highest level in nearly 15 years. The 0.5% hike — from 3.5 to 4 per cent — saw the base rate hit its highest point since October 2008.

Pre-pandemic levels of output won’t return until 2026, and even a minimal expansion — more than 0.7% a year — would risk a resurgence in inflation, according to Bloomberg.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a large increase in the number of people who do not take an active part in the labour market," BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said as he explained why he was raising borrowing costs as the UK heads into a recession. “This significant and lingering fall in the labour supply weighs on the UK economy’s potential."

The immense labour shortage in the British economy now puts pressure on the newly appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fix factors that are dragging down the economy-including a declining productivity resulting from a dwindling workforce.

The labour shortage coupled with predictions of tightest cost-of-living squeeze in generations, is bound to force the Sunak led government to reconsider their take on immigration.

Labour shortage in UK

According to House of Commons, UK, library, the industries with the highest percentage of businesses experiencing worker shortages in November 2022 were Accommodation and food services (35.5%) and Construction (20.7%).

Businesses are reporting having difficulty recruiting employees with the relevant skills. Further, in September-November 2022, there were 1.19 million vacancies in the UK, similar to the number of unemployed people.

The impact of Brexit on labour supply

Experts have noted that new immigration rules post-Brexit may have exacerbated the situation. There are different views on the extent to which Brexit-related factors are contributing to labour supply issues in the UK.

The Bank of England reports that slowing population growth is partly responsible for a decreased labour supply, which has been driven by lower net migration from the EU.

A September 2021 ONS article provides statistics on how many companies cited a lack of EU applicants specifically as a reason why they were unable to fill vacancies. Almost half of businesses in the Transport and storage sector (46% of businesses) cited this, as did over a third of businesses in Administration (40%), Education (39%) and Arts and recreation (36%).

Sunak government between devil and deep sea?

In November last year, PM Sunak had announced his plans of a crackdown on the immigration population in UK. Before the 2008 financial crisis, productivity was the driving force – averaging 2% a year, the BOE said. Afterward, productivity crashed to just 0.5%. But at that time, the economy’s overall supply potential was held up by high levels of immigration, benefit changes that encouraged more people into work and an increase in people working later into life.

Net migration rose to an estimated record of 504,000 in the year to June. PM spokesperson had said, "The prime minister is fully committed to bringing overall numbers down. We're considering all options to make sure the immigration system is delivering."

A recovery of travel after the Covid-19 pandemic and migration of international students who were studying remotely resulted in record migration in UK as noted by Office for National Statistics (ONS).

An estimated 1.1 million long-term immigrants arrived over the period, up 435,000 on the previous year. The biggest proportion of those leaving Britain were EU nationals.

While Sunak government banks on reducing immigration to better standard of living in UK, a significant labour shortage now places the conservative party's agenda in question ahead of the 2025 election.

While in 2022, immigration made headlines, along with businessmen seeking a liberal migration plan to boost growth, Sunak had rejected the idea emphasizing on the need to tackle illegal immigration to build trust in the migration system.

The UK government now faces a tandem with the need to boost migration in order to sail through their period of worst recession, which again contradicts their USP of regulating the need to stop migrants making perilous journeys across the Channel.

Whether this unprecedented economic situation will endure increased migration, levelling up hopes of Non-British people seeking jobs in the British Isles will be one to see.

(With agency inputs)