Labour shortage, recession puts UK in need to open up immigration? Explained

Sunak government between devil and deep sea?

In November last year, PM Sunak had announced his plans of a crackdown on the immigration population in UK. Before the 2008 financial crisis, productivity was the driving force – averaging 2% a year, the BOE said. Afterward, productivity crashed to just 0.5%. But at that time, the economy’s overall supply potential was held up by high levels of immigration, benefit changes that encouraged more people into work and an increase in people working later into life.