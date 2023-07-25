LAC situation ‘eroded strategic trust’: NSA Ajit Doval tells China's Wang Yi2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:22 PM IST
When he met Wang on the margins of a meeting of the NSAs of the BRICS grouping in Johannesburg late on Monday, Doval conveyed India’s position.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on 25 July said to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that peace and tranquility must be restored in the border areas to ensure normal India-China relations, citing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020 has 'eroded strategic trust'.
