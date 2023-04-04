Lahore ATC extend ousted PM Imran Khan's interim bail in three cases to April 133 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- The police registered the cases against Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking the police teams and burning official property
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday extended the interim bail to Imran Khan until April 13 in three cases filed relating to the clashes that took place between his supporters and the police outside the residence of the former prime minister in Lahore last month.
