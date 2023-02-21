The layoff season continues to be a stressful time for employees and people are sharing their stories on social media platforms about how after giving so much to their company, they were fired. But, a former senior manager at Google, has a different story to share. After getting fired Henry Kirk established his own company with six other former employees of Google affected by the layoffs.

Kirk worked for eight years at Google and was fired after the company laid off 12,000 employees in line with the recent cost-cutting measures. He teamed up with six other employees affected by layoffs and established a design and development studio in New York and San Francisco in just six weeks.

He intended to set up the company before the 60-day layoff timeframes end in March. While sharing this in a LinkedIn post, Kirk said "I have 52 days left. I need your help...I've always been a big believer that hard work and results will get you far in life. While this event may place doubt in that belief, it is my experience that these life challenges present unique opportunities."

"Today, I'm taking a leap forward and turning this tragedy into an opportunity. I'm teaming up with 6 outstanding #xooglers to shape and own our futures. We're starting a design & development studio in NYC and SF. Yeah, it's probably the worst time ever to do this . But that's the exciting and challenging part," the LinkedIn post added.

Kirk's company plans to offer design and research tools for the applications and websites of other companies. The company will help engineering projects with the required knowledge and assistance and help them to grow.

"Seven of the finest ex-Googlers are fired-up, eager to research, design, and develop the most scrappy to ambitious software projects (and we'll do it quickly)," Kirk added.