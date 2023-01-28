‘Laid off L-1 visa holders worse off than H1B’: 4 expert tips on what they should do to stay in the US2 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, many of them are L-1 and H1B visa holders
Nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, many of them are L-1 and H1B visa holders
As thousands of laid-off work visa holders in the US are currently grappling to deal with the current situation, the experts are of the opinion that ‘L-1 visa holders who have been laid off are much worse off than H-1B visa holders’. Reasoning the same, immigration lawyer Robert Webber said that this is because L-1 visa holders ‘are likely subject to the H-1B cap lottery’.
As thousands of laid-off work visa holders in the US are currently grappling to deal with the current situation, the experts are of the opinion that ‘L-1 visa holders who have been laid off are much worse off than H-1B visa holders’. Reasoning the same, immigration lawyer Robert Webber said that this is because L-1 visa holders ‘are likely subject to the H-1B cap lottery’.
Empathizing further, Webber noted that ‘Particularly brutal for L1 visa holders who are married and whose spouse has L2. L2 spouses must stop working when L1 spouse is laid off. A lot of lost income there.’
Empathizing further, Webber noted that ‘Particularly brutal for L1 visa holders who are married and whose spouse has L2. L2 spouses must stop working when L1 spouse is laid off. A lot of lost income there.’
Last week, a Washington Post article cited that nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.
Last week, a Washington Post article cited that nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.
As per some industry insiders, between 30 to 40 per cent of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.
As per some industry insiders, between 30 to 40 per cent of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.
Advising on what L-1 visa holders should do in case they fail to find a job immediately, Webber suggested
Advising on what L-1 visa holders should do in case they fail to find a job immediately, Webber suggested
The expert further cautioned H-1B citing that if you have H-1B and you are laid off, your H-4 EAD spouse should technically stop working.
The expert further cautioned H-1B citing that if you have H-1B and you are laid off, your H-4 EAD spouse should technically stop working.
“People don’t always mention that and certainly, no one wants to hear it — although you could argue the H4 EAD remains valid during the 60 day grace period after an H-1B is laid off. That is a reasonable interpretation."
“People don’t always mention that and certainly, no one wants to hear it — although you could argue the H4 EAD remains valid during the 60 day grace period after an H-1B is laid off. That is a reasonable interpretation."
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.