Large US tech companies like Twitter, Amazon, and Google have recently undergone significant layoffs, leaving many H1B visa workers uncertain about their future in the country. Amid these uncertainties, experts have noted an increase in EB5 visa applications, also known as the US golden visa, and H1B visa holders are among those applying for it. While the current situation remains uncertain for H1B workers, the uptick in EB5 visa applications suggests that some are exploring alternative options for securing their future in the US.

