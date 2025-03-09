Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has submitted a request to the Indian High Commission in London to renounce his Indian passport, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Modi, who is believed to have obtained citizenship of Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation, left India in 2010 and has since been residing in London.

He is sought by Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in embezzling crores of rupees during his tenure as IPL’s top official.

Here are five key points about Vanuatu citizenship: No Residency Requirement: Unlike many European countries, Vanuatu does not require applicants to live in the country before, during, or after acquiring citizenship, offering flexibility for those who may want to relocate, according to a report consulting firm Immigrant Invest.

No Income Tax: Vanuatu imposes no personal income tax on its citizens, making it an attractive option for many.

Strategic Location: Vanuatu’s location at the crossroads of major trade routes between Asia, Australia, and the Americas provides global business opportunities.

Dual Citizenship Allowed: Vanuatu permits dual citizenship, allowing individuals to maintain ties with their home country while enjoying the benefits of Vanuatu citizenship.

Visa-Free Travel: Holders of a Vanuatu passport can travel to over 100 countries and territories visa-free or with a visa on arrival. They are also eligible to apply for a B-1/B-2 visitor visa to the U.S. for business or tourism purposes.

How to obtain Vanuatu Citizenship: Investment: The quickest way to acquire citizenship is through an investment, starting from $130,000.

Residency: Individuals who have legally resided in Vanuatu for at least 10 years may apply for citizenship.

Descent: If an individual’s parents or grandparents are from Vanuatu, they may be eligible for citizenship.

Marriage: Spouses of Vanuatu citizens can apply for citizenship after two years of marriage and residency in the country.

How did the MEA react to Modi's Vanuatu citizenship? Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that they are aware of his application to surrender his passport to the High Commission of India in London, and they are continuing to pursue all cases against him as per the law.

The Spokesperson further added, “The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also informed that he has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law.”

Modi's lawyer Mehmood Abdi told PTI, “Yes, it is right, Lalit Modi has put an application in Indian High Commission in London to surrender Indian passport because he has taken citizenship of Vanuatu. It is required for people taking citizenship in other country. They want to pursue the cases, there is no case in fact. All the cases that are being talked about in 18 years, no court has charged him, and there has been no chargesheet either by any agency.”

No court of law in India has a case pending against me personally. It’s only media fiction.

In a post on X, Lalit Modi noted, “True facts. No court of law in India has a case pending against me personally. It’s only media fiction. Fifteen years have gone. But they keep saying we are going after me - more than welcome to. But first file an application for ANY WRONGDOING. INSTEAD OF JUST IMAGINING I HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH SOMETHING WRONG. This is called #fakenews. In other words keep creating fake news so I bloster your #readership or #viewership. Only thing that I have done single handedly is create a global loved product called @IPL which u lap it up like there is no tomorrow. Which none of you thought of and I mean none of you can create or will ever create. So I know what I have done. You know what you have done ? GUESS NOT.”