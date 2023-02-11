LaMDA vs ChatGPT: All you need to know about the Microsoft, Alphabet AI 'war'

As the ChatGPT craze continues, several other tech giants have joined the AI ‘war’. A pledge to “focus on AI" is par for the course in Big Tech right now, with top leaders waxing poetic about the many benefits it would bring to their own apps and softwares. Perhaps the most significant addition to the list is Google which made the announcement earlier this week after struggling for quite some time with ‘innovator’s dilemma’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}