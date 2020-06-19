While face shields are becoming quite common amid the coronavirus pandemic, face masks, eye protection and keeping physical distancing of over 1 metre can effectively reduce the chances of transmission, said a study published in Lancet and funded by the World Health Organization ( WHO ).

While the WHO has recently issued guidance over use of masks, the Lancet study found them equally effective in preventing the virus transmission. “Face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection with stronger associations with N95 or similar respirators compared with disposable surgical masks or similar such as reusable 12-16-layer cotton masks," the study said, adding that eye protection also was associated with less infection.

According to doctors, a face shield was initially designed for use by healthcare workers in hospitals to prevent splashes of liquid on their face while working with patients and equipment, but has now become common in society.

“A face mask scores over the shield when it come to asymptomatic or persons with mild symptoms. When they use a mask, they are preventing their own droplets going out to infect others," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“A shield is unlikely to prevent this. A shield is good, however, when people are not able to wash fabric masks or change one when it gets soggy. Shields also protect the eyes, which a face mask does not. But a shield has a drawback that it needs to be carefully cleaned as the virus can survive on plastics longer," he said.

According to the Lancet study, transmission was lower with physical distancing of 1m or more, compared with a distance of less than 1m; protection increased with distance.

The study concluded that from a policy and public health perspective, current policies of at least 1m physical distancing seem to be strongly associated with a large protective effect, and distances of 2m could be more effective, which is important in the context of India insisting on 2m distance.

“All kinds of barriers such as mask, gloves, gown, eye protector, face shield, table glass, separation by transparent wall, distance will bring some benefit in case of infectious disease transmitting from person to person," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via