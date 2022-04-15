Lanka sends SOS on pharma supplies; drugmakers wary

“The procurement by the State Pharmaceutical Corporation of Sri Lanka is a regular mechanism. They send circulars to the Indian high commission in Sri Lanka and the mission communicates these to us. Sri Lankan counterparts wrote to the Indian mission even before the crisis started. The latest circular we have received from the mission is for March-end. We have disseminated these circulars to our member-companies if they wish to participate. During the last couple of months, when this disturbance started, the Sri Lankan procurement agency has been seeking supply of drugs and medicines and asking us to sensitize our member companies for exports," Bhaskar said.