Large tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Selma

Large tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Selma2 min read . 04:22 AM IST
Tornado update: There were no immediate reports of deaths.
A giant tornado billowing across the South on Thursday shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs, and uprooted trees in Selma, Alabama, a city etched in the history of the Civil Rights movement. The large and dangerous storm caused damage as it moved through the city.
However, there were no immediate reports of deaths. The weather office said that there were confirmed reports of tree and structural damage in Selma and reports of damage in other countries, according to The Associated Press.
Former state Sen. Hank Sanders said, “A tornado has definitely damaged Selma. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen."
On the other hand, Malesha McVay drove parallel to the tornado with her family. She says it got less than a mile from her home before suddenly turning. She also took video of giant twister which would turn black as it swept away home after home.
“We stopped and we prayed. We followed it and prayed. It was a 100% God thing that it turned right before it hit my house," she said.
“It would hit a house and black smoke would swirl up. It was very terrifying," she added as quoted by AP.
There were multiple tornado warnings issued on Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through the region.
In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed that an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties. There were reports of downed trees, power outages and other scattered damage from storms that moved through the state.
Earlier, the EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, reported the Fox News. It added that the line of severe thunderstorms moved across the Northern San Joaquin Valley and into the Sierra Foothills on Tuesday, that may produce the tornado and “straight-line wind damage" in Stanislaus County.
(With AP inputs)
