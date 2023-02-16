Largest jackpot in history! Someone has just won ₹16,886 crore in lottery
One in 292.2 million people have a chance of winning this lottery, and the man won it anyway.
At a news conference in California, USA on February 14, the winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion ( ₹16,886 crore) Powerball prize was announced. According to the California Lottery, Edwin Castro chose to receive the $997.6 million ( ₹8,277 crore) lump sum payment after winning the highest lottery jackpot in history.
