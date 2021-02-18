OPEN APP
Snow covers the ground in Waco, Texas as severe winter weather conditions over the last few days has forced road closures and power outages (AFP)
Largest US LNG exporter cuts gas use to help frozen power grid

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:15 AM IST Bloomberg

The voluntary move is expected to allow billions of cubic feet of natural gas to flow to utility companies, pipelines and power providers

Cheniere Energy Inc., the largest US exporter of liquefied natural gas, said it’s temporarily cutting natural gas and electricity consumption to help the Texas power grid.

The voluntary move is expected to allow billions of cubic feet of natural gas to flow to utility companies, pipelines and power providers, the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

Cheniere’s decision was made ahead of Texas Governor Greg Abbott issuing an order that bars gas from leaving the state through Feb. 21., a according to company spokesman Eben Burnham-Snyder.

Ranked as the biggest buyer of natural gas in the U.S., Cheniere obtains its supplies from more than 100 producers and across 25 pipelines to feed its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG in Texas.

Tanker traffic has been limited at LNG export terminals along the Gulf Coast since Sunday when arctic weather hit Texas, knocking out power for millions and closing down ship channels.

Cheniere officials are meeting about Abbott’s order, Burnham-Snyder said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

