Larry Hogan says he won’t run for President in 2024
- Former Maryland governor says he sees a possible pileup in the Republican contest
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday he won’t run for president in 2024, removing a potential moderate from the Republican field, which already includes former President Donald Trump.
“I didn’t want to have a pileup of a bunch of people fighting," Mr. Hogan said in an interview on CBS News that is set to air Sunday, according to a transcript released ahead of the show.
Mr. Hogan, who was a Republican governor of a state that has long favored Democrats, enjoyed popularity during his tenure from 2015 to 2023 for his centrist approach. That was expected to make winning the GOP primary against the former president and other more conservative candidates a tall order.
Mr. Trump already has launched his campaign, as have some competitors including Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador in his administration. Several others are expected to join. However, the race is currently dominated by Mr. Trump and a candidate who hasn’t formally entered, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose ideology is closer to Mr. Trump’s.
Most national polls give Mr. Trump a wide lead with Mr. DeSantis as his closest competitor and all other candidates trailing by a substantial distance, a pattern Mr. Hogan said he considered.
Mr. Hogan said Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis are “soaking up all the oxygen, getting all the attention. And then a whole lot of the rest of us in single digits and the more of them you have, the less chance you have for somebody rising up," according to the transcript.
Following disappointing results over the last three national elections, some Republicans have started to look for an alternative candidate to Mr. Trump. However, he still enjoys broad support with Republican voters.
“We cannot afford to have Mr. Trump as our nominee and suffer defeat for the fourth consecutive election cycle," Mr. Hogan said in a New York Times opinion piece also released Sunday. “There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination."
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, another centrist Republican, on NBC News Sunday said he was still considering a run for president. Mr. Sununu said his main focus was broadening the GOP’s appeal.
“No matter who the candidate is, how do we win in November of ’24? Well, we have to attract independents, we have to bring that next generation of voter more on the team," he said. “There’s a lot of gap between where we are as Republicans and the younger, let’s call it the 27 and under, generation of potential Republicans."
Mr. Sununu said if he did enter the race he would also quit if it became clear he didn’t have a chance. He predicted candidates this cycle wouldn’t splinter the vote and boost Mr. Trump’s chances of re-election.
“Unlike 2016, I’m going to make sure, and I think other folks are going to make sure, that we all have the discipline to get out before it’s too late," he said.
