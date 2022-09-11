Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 02:26 PM IST
Ukraine is going to shut down Europe's largest nuclear plant to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.