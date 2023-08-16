Whispers of secret late-night chats between Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have ignited a new wave of controversy within the palace walls. Renowned Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has shed light on this alleged breach of Royal decorum.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down as senior Royals in 2020 has strained relations with Prince William and Kate for years. An earlier story on LiveMint mentioned that these tensions had taken an unexpected twist, with Prince Harry supposedly engaging in hushed conversations with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton has extended her support to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, amidst these challenging times, Closer magazine earlier reported. A source told the publication, "Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks."

While some reports previously indicated that Middleton sympathised with Harry and offered a listening ear, Schofield rebuts these claims. Speaking on her podcast "To Di For Daily", Schofield asserts that Middleton's priority remains committed to the feelings of her husband, Prince William.

Schofield implies that Middleton wouldn't engage in private discussions with Harry without the explicit approval of Meghan Markle, the New York Post reported.

“I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing," she added.

Schofield delves into the dynamics of the Royal relationships, hinting at a divide between the two couples. It's suggested that William and Kate have tactfully distanced themselves from the whirlwind surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their laser focus on personal goals and aspirations seems to have shielded them from the ongoing drama, leaving little room for involvement in the Sussexes' affairs, the Post reported.

A significant source of tension, as revealed by Schofield, seems to stem from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's candid remarks about Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge is perceived to be treading respectfully, considering her husband's sentiments and avoiding any semblance of going behind his back.