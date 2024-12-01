World News Today Live Updates on December 1, 2024 : Australia PM fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘backdoor to internet control’ remark on social media ban:

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
01 Dec 2024, 07:34 AM IST World News Today Live: Australia PM fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘backdoor to internet control’ remark on social media ban:

  • Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Elon Musk clash over new legislation banning children under 16 from social media, aimed at curbing cyberbullying. While Albanese defends the law, Musk labels it a means of internet control, highlighting tensions in regulating Big Tech.
01 Dec 2024, 06:53 AM IST World News Today Live: Donald Trump vows 100% tariff on BRICS countries if...: ‘Go find another sucker’

  • Over the past few years a few of its member countries, in particular Russia and China, are seeking an alternative to the US Dollar or create own BRICS currency. India has so far not been part of the move.
