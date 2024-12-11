World News Today Live Updates on December 11, 2024 : India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after rebels seize power, Bashar al-Assad flees

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after rebels seize power, Bashar al-Assad flees
- The evacuees included 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab
World News Today Live: Syria news: Kid scheduled to be executed the same day, walks out of Bashar Assad's ‘human slaughterhouse’ | Watch
- Syria news: A child scheduled for execution was freed from the Sednaya prison, Assad's ‘human slaughterhouse,’ after rebels stormed the corridors of the prison. President Bashar Al Assad's 50 years of dictatorial rule came to an end on Sunday