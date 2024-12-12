Explore
World News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over?
World News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over?

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
World News Today Live: South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over?
World News Today Live: South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over? (REUTERS)

12 Dec 2024, 09:32:09 AM IST

World News Today Live: South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over?

  • South Korea's ruling People Power Party supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law declaration. The party's leadership recognizes attempts to persuade him to resign have failed, prompting the main opposition to prepare a new impeachment motion.
12 Dec 2024, 08:38:50 AM IST

World News Today Live: Tetley teabags, anxiety pills: What Syrian rebels found in al-Assad's 'family bunker' under presidential palace

  • After capturing al-Assad's palace, rebel forces find remnants of his regime, including personal belongings and luxury items. The discovery of extensive tunnels beneath the palace highlights disparity between the opulent lifestyle of the Assad family and the hardships faced by the Syrian populace.
