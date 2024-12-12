World News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over?

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: South Korea's ruling party unable to 'find a better way ' backs impeachment of President Yoon; who takes over?
- South Korea's ruling People Power Party supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law declaration. The party's leadership recognizes attempts to persuade him to resign have failed, prompting the main opposition to prepare a new impeachment motion.
World News Today Live: Tetley teabags, anxiety pills: What Syrian rebels found in al-Assad's 'family bunker' under presidential palace
- After capturing al-Assad's palace, rebel forces find remnants of his regime, including personal belongings and luxury items. The discovery of extensive tunnels beneath the palace highlights disparity between the opulent lifestyle of the Assad family and the hardships faced by the Syrian populace.