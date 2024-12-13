World News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Iran's Khamenei accuses US and Israel of orchestrating Bashar al-Assad's ouster: ‘Have evidence’

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Iran's Khamenei accuses US and Israel of orchestrating Bashar al-Assad's ouster: ‘Have evidence’
- Iran's supreme leader blames the US and Israel for the downfall of Bashar al-Assad and Iran's reduced influence in Syria, citing evidence of a joint conspiracy. Khamenei expresses determination for resistance amid criticism of Iran's investment in Syria and questions about future influence.