Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 12 2024 15:58:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 0.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 329.35 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.45 -2.76%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,263.85 -1.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.00 0.00%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Iran's Khamenei accuses US and Israel of orchestrating Bashar al-Assad's ouster: ‘Have evidence’
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024 : Iran's Khamenei accuses US and Israel of orchestrating Bashar al-Assad's ouster: ‘Have evidence’

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 13, 2024: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first comments since the collapse of a key part of Iran’s 'axis of resistance,' stated in Tehran: 'There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan. A neighbouring government in Syria plays an obvious role in this regard, but the main conspirator, mastermind, and command centre are in America and the Zionist regime.' (AFP)Premium
Latest news on December 13, 2024: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first comments since the collapse of a key part of Iran’s 'axis of resistance,' stated in Tehran: 'There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan. A neighbouring government in Syria plays an obvious role in this regard, but the main conspirator, mastermind, and command centre are in America and the Zionist regime.' (AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
13 Dec 2024, 06:33:48 AM IST

World News Today Live: Iran's Khamenei accuses US and Israel of orchestrating Bashar al-Assad's ouster: ‘Have evidence’

  • Iran's supreme leader blames the US and Israel for the downfall of Bashar al-Assad and Iran's reduced influence in Syria, citing evidence of a joint conspiracy. Khamenei expresses determination for resistance amid criticism of Iran's investment in Syria and questions about future influence.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue