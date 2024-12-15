Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024 : Five killed in shooting near migrant camps in France's Dunkirk

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 15, 2024: Police cordon off a migrant camp on a road between Mardyck and Loon Beach where two security guards and two migrants were shot dead, near Dunkirk, northern France, on December 14, 2024. Five people were killed on December 14, 2024 in northern France, according to the French Gendarmerie, to which a person surrendered to the authorities at the end of the day, indicating that he was the author of the murders. The first four victims killed near Dunkirk and would be two security agents and two migrants, according to the first elements reported by this source. The fifth person killed was in the commune of Wormhout. (Photo by Bernard BARRON / AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
15 Dec 2024, 06:30 AM IST World News Today Live: Five killed in shooting near migrant camps in France's Dunkirk

  • Reports indicate five fatalities from shootings at a migrant camp near Dunkirk, involving two migrants and two security agents. 
Read the full story here

