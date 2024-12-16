World News Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024 : China races to squelch unrest as signs of economic malaise spread

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: China races to squelch unrest as signs of economic malaise spread
- Knife attacks and car rammings have officials unnerved about widespread societal discontent.
World News Today Live: Bangladesh elections likely to be held in late 2025 or early 2016 as pressure for reforms grows
- Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, announced that general elections may occur late next year or early 2026. He stressed the need for reforms before setting a definitive date, with possibilities for earlier elections if political parties agree to minimum reforms.
World News Today Live: The Fed’s game plan on interest-rate cuts keeps shifting
- Investors widely expect a third-in-a-row rate cut this week. Officials are ready to slow—or even stop—lowering rates after that.
World News Today Live: Vietnam won big in Donald Trump’s first trade war. Now, it’s a target.
- Once described by Trump as the ‘single worst abuser’ on trade, Vietnam attracted manufacturers wanting to avoid China tariffs during his term.