World News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024 : Bashar al-Assad on his final hours in Syria as rebels advanced: ‘Didn't consider stepping down or fleeing’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.