World News Today highlights on December 18, 2024 : Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton fail to find common ground; will THIS widen gap between Harry and Williams?

World News Today highlights: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton fail to find common ground; will THIS widen gap between Harry and Williams?
- Though Kate Middleton's outlook on life was changed due to cancer, she hasn't publicly reunited with her American-based in-laws Meghan Markle.
World News Today Live: China relaxes its visa-free transit policy for 54 countries - Is India on the list?
- In a bid to attract tourists, China has relaxed its visa-free transit policy for 54 countries, enabling stays up to 240 hours. This change follows the country's reopening after three years of COVID-19 isolation and is effective at numerous ports nationwide.
World News Today Live: Ukraine repeatedly dropped white phosphorus from drones, alleges Russia's foreign ministry; Kyiv refuses claim
- Russian Foreign Ministry alleged that Ukraine repeatedly dropped white phosphorus from drones, while the Ukraine authorities refuse the allegations, reported the news agency Reuters on Wednesday.
World News Today Live: Killing of top Russian general is a message from Ukraine: You aren’t safe—even at home
- The attack on Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was part of an escalating campaign by Ukraine’s security and intelligence services to kill high-profile figures in Russia’s war effort.
World News Today Live: US weighs ban on Chinese-made router in millions of American homes
- TP-Link is the bestselling router on Amazon—and has been linked to Chinese cyberattacks.
World News Today Live: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged drug courier Brendan Paul cleared of charges - Here's why
- Brendan Paul has been exonerated of drug charges after completing a diversion program. In contrast, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations, including sex trafficking and multiple lawsuits from men claiming he assaulted them, which he denies as baseless.
World News Today Live: UK salaries ‘absolute joke’, India willing to pay better: England professor’s social media post starts debate
- Anant Sudarshan from the University of Warwick raises concerns about UK salaries failing to attract talent, noting that some Indian universities offer competitive pay for project roles. The discussion has sparked varied online reactions.
World News Today Live: China building villages near Doklam in Bhutan, close to India's ‘chicken’s neck’: Report
- China has constructed around 22 villages in Bhutan's territory since the 2017 Doklam standoff, with eight located near the strategic plateau. These settlements pose a potential risk to the Siliguri Corridor, India's vital link to its northeastern states and are close to Chinese military bases.