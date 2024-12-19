Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:38:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.95 -1.16%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.90 -1.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.85 0.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.90 -1.18%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024 : Jamaica moves to dethrone King Charles as head of state in bid to become a republic
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024 : Jamaica moves to dethrone King Charles as head of state in bid to become a republic

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 19, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 19, 2024: Britain's King Charles attends The King's Foundation's annual 'Crafts at Christmas' at Highgrove Gardens on December 13, 2024 in Tetbury, England. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on December 19, 2024: Britain's King Charles attends The King's Foundation's annual 'Crafts at Christmas' at Highgrove Gardens on December 13, 2024 in Tetbury, England. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
19 Dec 2024, 08:05:19 AM IST

World News Today Live: Jamaica moves to dethrone King Charles as head of state in bid to become a republic

  • Jamaica is one of 14 realms where the King Charles, 76, is head of state.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue