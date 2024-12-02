Explore
World News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024 : Krish Arora: London's 10-year-old genius surpasses Albert Einstein with IQ of 162
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024 : Krish Arora: London’s 10-year-old genius surpasses Albert Einstein with IQ of 162

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2024, 12:59 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 2, 2024: Krish Arora, a 10-year-old genius from Hounslow, London, scored an impressive 162 on an IQ test, surpassing Albert Einstein's score. He has also aced his 11-plus exams, including perfect marks in mathematics, and will be joining Queen Elizabeth’s School.Premium
Krish Arora, a 10-year-old genius from Hounslow, London, scored an impressive 162 on an IQ test, surpassing Albert Einstein's score. He has also aced his 11-plus exams, including perfect marks in mathematics, and will be joining Queen Elizabeth's School.

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
02 Dec 2024, 12:59:07 AM IST

World News Today Live: Krish Arora: London’s 10-year-old genius surpasses Albert Einstein with IQ of 162

  • Krish Arora, a 10-year-old from West London, is making waves with his genius IQ, exceptional academic performance, and talents in chess and music. Recently scoring 162 on an IQ test, Krish has been accepted into Mensa. He finds primary school 'boring' and enjoys more advanced topics like algebra. 
Read the full story here

