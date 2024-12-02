Hello User
World News Today Live Updates on December 2, 2024 : Krish Arora: London's 10-year-old genius surpasses Albert Einstein with IQ of 162

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:59 AM IST
Latest news on December 2, 2024: Krish Arora, a 10-year-old genius from Hounslow, London, scored an impressive 162 on an IQ test, surpassing Albert Einstein's score. He has also aced his 11-plus exams, including perfect marks in mathematics, and will be joining Queen Elizabeth’s School.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
  • Krish Arora, a 10-year-old from West London, is making waves with his genius IQ, exceptional academic performance, and talents in chess and music. Recently scoring 162 on an IQ test, Krish has been accepted into Mensa. He finds primary school 'boring' and enjoys more advanced topics like algebra. 
Read the full story here

