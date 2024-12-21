Explore
World News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024 : Car crashes into crowd at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany; 1 dead, multiple injured
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024 : Car crashes into crowd at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany; 1 dead, multiple injured

1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2024, 02:00 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on December 21, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on December 21, 2024: Police and rescue personnel cordon off the area next to a Christmas market, where a car crashed into a crowd killing and injuring people, according to media, on December 20, 2024 in Magdeburg. (Photo by Doerthe HEIN / DPA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
21 Dec 2024, 02:00:38 AM IST

World News Today Live: Car crashes into crowd at Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany; 1 dead, multiple injured

  • A car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing one and injuring several others. The driver was arrested, and emergency responders are on-site. Eyewitnesses said the car headed straight into the crowd near the town hall.
