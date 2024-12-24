LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024 : Kremlin's brutal war crimes: Shocking execution and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces

2 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 01:10 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.