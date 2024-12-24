World News Today Live Updates on December 24, 2024 : Kremlin's brutal war crimes: Shocking execution and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Kremlin's brutal war crimes: Shocking execution and torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces
- Ukraine's prosecutor is investigating the execution of four Ukrainian POWs by Russia. The Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group (KHPG) reports 147 Ukrainian POWs killed in 2024, calling for international accountability for Russia's executions, torture, and fake trials.
World News Today Live: Investigator flags 26 OnlyFans accounts for suspected child exploitation
- An investigator reported 26 OnlyFans accounts with suspected child sexual abuse material, leading to their removal. Despite claims of strict moderation, concerns remain about the effectiveness of OnlyFans' monitoring systems.